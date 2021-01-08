Local recipient of the second dose of the COVID vaccine shares experience and symptoms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Earlier this week, the first recipients of the coronavirus vaccine received their second dose from Parkview Health. As of Thursday afternoon, 750 people have received the second dose. WANE 15’s Breann Boswell spoke with Jessica Taylor, a registered nurse who works in the ICU at Parkview Regional Medial Center about her experience with the vaccine and what the process was like.

Taylor was one of the first six recipients in Allen County of the initial vaccine. She experienced a sore arm with the first shot. For the second dose, Taylor was more tired than normal. After going to bed early, she woke up feeling normal. Taylor says the majority of the coworkers she has spoken with say they also didn’t experience abnormal symptoms.

Taylor says she wasn’t nervous about getting the first vaccine, the second vaccine is a different story. “From the data and everything the first one seemed to be the one where people might have had more symptoms. You might have a little bit of immune response when you get the second one. so maybe just not feeling as well for the second, but I think we’ve all been pleasantly surprised that those were just a rare happening in the trials,” she says.

Taylor spent a lot of time doing research before deciding that she was going to get the vaccine and encourages those who are also deciding to do the same as well as speak with a healthcare provider.

“Don’t just follow what’s on social media, but have those important conversations with your healthcare provider because this can be a big game changer for a lot of people’s lives and keep a lot of people safe. If you have the chance to get it, get it. New can be scary but I would say it’s just as scary to see people who never thought COVID was going to affect them, affect them,” Taylor says.

The coronavirus vaccine has created peace of mind for healthcare workers concerned about how they would react if they were to get the COVID-19 virus. “From the healthcare standpoint this has definitely taken some stress off of us, we have that extra layer of protection for us but also being able to protect our vulnerable populations,” Taylor says.

Taylor believes it was the best decision for her family to get the virus. Her brother is a transplant patient and is high risk. “He’s super compromised so this has been kind of a sigh of relief for my family, it will definitely be nice when we can see him again,” Taylor says.