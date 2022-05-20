FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parents everywhere are still struggling to find baby formula for their children because of a nationwide shortage.

The House of Grace for Pregnant Teens and Single Moms United in Fort Wayne has already given out 1,500 cans of formula since the shortage started and they have no plans of stopping anytime soon.

“When this formula shortage happened I said, ‘I got to help out everybody’, so I have been passing out formula to everybody. It doesn’t matter your race, your creed, your color, your finance level,” CEO Christina Stampley said.

The organization uses donations to hand out essential parenting items like diapers, wipes, shoes, and formula.

“It is an organization that helps pregnant teens and single moms in the area,” Stampley said.

With the critical baby formula crisis, that has been a big priority for Stampley and her volunteers.



Stampley knows firsthand the struggles of being a new mom, and today those struggles are compounded by the baby formula shortage.

“I have kind of been collecting formula for a while now so when this pandemic really happened with the formula shortage I pretty much had the formula I needed in order to help the moms that’s in need,” Stampley said.



Stampley says despite her tireless effort, she says the problem will likely continue for a while.

“It’s still not even enough. It goes quick. There are still countless amount of women that still need help. That still needs formula,” Stampley said.

Stampley works with another woman in Kentucky as well who helps with the mission there. If you would like to donate or know a mom or dad who needs help getting formula or with other services, they should contact the House of Grace.