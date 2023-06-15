FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced that local nonprofits will receive 27 grants from federal dollars that add up to approximately $470,000.

The funding, which comes from the City of Fort Wayne’s federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), will help low-income and moderate-income residents with shelter, basic needs, employment skills, language translation and interpretation, and youth development.

The City of Fort Wayne used a “competitive application process” to award the grants.

“Fort Wayne is a people-focused community, and we care about one another,” Mayor Henry said. “That’s evident today as we award grants to organizations committed to making a difference to help others in need.”

Some of the nonprofits that received grants include Boys & Girls Clubs, Healthier Moms & Babies, and YMCA.

The City of Fort Wayne receives CDBG dollars each year from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.