It’s a lonely feeling for Sue Nash, President of Cross Border Partners, as she walks me inside the building at 4611 Newaygo Road that the organization has called home for the past 20 years.

This Christian nonprofit runs a thrift store that has helped hundreds of families rebuild their lives, but now finds themselves in need of help themselves.

When asked what she needs, Nash responds with tears in her eyes and a crack in her voice, “A miracle. People to help.”

In a nutshell, they need more space to meet the need of the people they serve.

“The parking lot is full,” Nash says. “People are parking on the streets. Little kids are walking across the road all the time. There are a lot of people that come in here. It’s a busy place.”

Clients are referred to Cross Border Partners by local churches or service agencies. They shop free of charge, once a month, for a year. After their year is up, many former clients remain customers of the store because of the affordable prices. Sales from the thrift shop fund the operation.

Cross Border Partners prides themselves on having a wide variety items at prices people on very tight budgets can afford.

Nash says the number of people they serve has grown rapidly in the past few years. “Prior to last year, we were helping between 200-250 people a year. Last year it was 375 families. We’ve already hit that number and it isn’t even the middle of the year.”

“We’ve got the product,” she says. “We just don’t have the room to put people in here. If we’re going to help more people, we need more room.”

Cross Border Partners is like a tight knit family. “I started out as a customer,” says volunteer Bill Graney. “Then I got cancer and needed to have surgery. They actually started praying for me and I didn’t even know these people.”

Graney speaks with the help of an electrolarynx, a handheld machine that produces sound. His vocal chords needed to be removed because of his cancer. “I can’t tell you what these people mean to me. I love all these people. They are the most generous group of people I’ve ever met and they all have huge hearts.”

Dawn Dodenhoff has to hold back tears when asked what this place, and people like Bill mean to her. Oh my gosh!” she says. “Everyone that works here, we all have a heart for the Lord and we just want to make sure that we spread that. That’s really what this is about.”

As a former customer himself, Graney knows first hand what Cross Border Partners means to the people who come through their doors. “When you have a person who comes in who has absolutley nothing, and you give them a dresser,” he says. “You might as well have just handed them a lottery ticket because it means that much to them.”

Laura Ellenwood recalls an especially moving moment that drives home how important the service they provide to people in need is. “I had a young lady come in at Christmastime,” she says. “She said, I can’t wait to put this tree up. She said my little boy and I were living in a hotel last Christmas and we didn’t get to have a tree. She was almost in tears, she was so happy to have a Christmas tree.”

Graney says stories like Ellenwood’s are endless in a place like this. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for people like this,” he says. “They would give you the shirt off their back if you needed it. The power of prayer is wonderful. I was looking for purpose in my life and I found it here.”

But now this organization that does so much is looking for that miracle. They recently lost their warehouse space on site and it too everything they had in the bank to rent another space about five miles away. “We make enough money to pay for our utilities, gas for our trucks, that kind of stuff,” says Nash. “But, we need a building with a lot of help, or we need money. We’re not sure what we’re going to do.”

Graney says he would scream as loud as he could to help the mission. “We are basically reaching out to the public,” he says. “The power of the people. We need to get the word out that we need a new facility. If you feel compelled, please contact us at Cross Border Partners.”

If you would like to volunteer, or help support Cross Border Partners you can call (260) 484-8580 and ask for Sue Nash.

You can also stop by their thrift store at 4611 Newaygo Road. They are open on Tuesday and Thursdays from 9am-4pm.

This is part two of a special two-part Positively Fort Wayne.