FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Classic rockers ZZ Top are coming to Fort Wayne.

The band behind hits like “‘La Grange” and “Sharp Dressed Man” will bring their Raw Whisky Tour to the Foellinger Theatre on July 5. Tickets go on sale Friday.

“ZZ TOP’s music is always instantly recognizable, eminently powerful, profoundly soulful and 100% Texas American,” a promotional release said. “They have sold millions of records, have been officially designated as Heroes of The State of Texas, have been referenced in countless cartoons and sitcoms and are true rock icons but, against all odds, they’re really just doing what they’ve always done. They’re real and they’re surreal and they’re ZZ TOP.”

Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster.com starting at 10 a.m. Friday.