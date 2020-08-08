Zoofari returns with scaled back pandemic set up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo hosted a scaled back version of their annual Zoofari event Fright night.

The zoo shuts down their facility each year to put on the Zoofari, a fundraiser where patrons 21 and older can explore the zoo and sample food and drinks from local businesses. Tickets were limited to 1,500 people this year because of the pandemic. That number is about 1,000 less than in past years but puts them well under the 50 percent capacity they are allowed to bring in per stage 4.5 of Indiana’s Back on Track plan. Attendees were required to wear a mask and encouraged to social distance. The zoo also provided small personal bottles of hand sanitizer for each guest at the entrance.

The Zoofari is one of their largest fundraisers and even though it is smaller this year, the money it brings in will help to recoup some funds lost due to the pandemic.

“Because we had to delay our opening by over two months and are limited to 50 percent capacity every day, this really does help us meet that bottom line and feed our animals and keep the zoo the way everyone loves,” said Amy Lazoff, Director of Development for the zoo. “It’s not going to fix everything, we’re still looking at about a $3 million dollar deficit at the end of the year but every dollar counts.”

Lazoff said while they hope they do not need a pandemic plan for large events in the future, they feel prepared to take on the challenge after working with the Allen County Health Department to adjust the Zoofari.