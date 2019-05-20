Zoo to celebrate World Turtle Day 2019

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will celebrate World Turtle Day on Thursday, May 23, with a family friendly educational event.

Starting at 1 p.m., guests can learn about turtles and tortoises that live at the zoo and how to protect them around the world.

Educational stations include turtle trivia, conservation education and a chance to hear from local turtle expert Dr. Frank Paladino. Paladino is a Professor of Biology at Purdue Fort Wayne. He plans to share his expertise on marine turtles and talk about his work saving leatherbacks from extinction.

“Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is home to endangered radiated tortoises, black-breasted leaf turtles and Aldabra tortoises. As many species of turtles face threats of extinction, the Zoo hopes to increase awareness and appreciation for these amazing animals through education and conservation efforts,” said Bonnie Kemp, Director of Communication.

The event is free with a paid zoo admission.