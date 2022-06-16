FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Guests at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will have the chance to learn all about conservation of oceans, lakes and streams while learning about the different roles water and animal life plays in our ecology Friday.

Teens for Nature will hold a Water Celebration at the zoo, with the volunteer group consisting of 7th to 12th graders setting up various stations around the facility where guests can learn about aspects of water and animal life, the zoo said in a media release.

“Water Celebration will be the first event held by the Teens for Nature Program at the Zoo,” Teens for Nature Lead and Education Program Supervisor, Emily Elliott, said in a media release. “The teen volunteers are eager to help guests learn more about the world’s waterways and the importance of these ecosystems.”

The group will be at stations from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.