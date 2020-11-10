Zoo ride comes to an end for Jim Anderson

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Gratitude.

That’s the word Jim Anderson, now Director Emeritus, uses as he reflects on his time with the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

“I mean, we’ve got all these staff members that I’ve worked with for 44 years, We’ve got hundreds of volunteers. We’ve got hundreds of former board members. Everything you can see in the Zoo was built with donated money and 600,000 people a year pay money to come here. It’s huge. It’s huge.” as his voice trails off.

For many, Anderson is synonymous with the Zoo. A few years after taking over from founder Earl Wells in 1994, Anderson began to host “Zoo to You” on Saturday morning TV. Families could see the Zoo was fun because Anderson made the show fun.

Chuck Surack, current President of the Fort Wayne Zoological Society board, went to junior high school with Anderson.

“He played trumpet and I played saxophone,” the Sweetwater founder tells WANE 15.

“I have served on the board for many, many years BECAUSE of Jim” Surack writes in an email. “He is a great leader and he runs a phenomenal organization. I credit Jim with virtually all of the success of the Zoo. He has built an amazing team of great, loyal staff.”

During his tenure, Anderson conducted new employee orientation himself.

“One thing I tell every new employee is ‘you’re part of something big and the zoo can’t do without you,'” Anderson explains. “That’s what I felt 44 years ago when I started. For something in Fort Wayne to attract 600,000 guests a year – that’s a big deal. Absolutely every person that works at the zoo is an important part of the success. I mean, I didn’t drive the train this year, I didn’t clean a restroom, I didn’t feed a kangaroo, I didn’t play with the monkeys. There’s other team members that do all that in an exemplary fashion. That’s what makes the thing go. We love for people to feel responsible for what they do and proud of the results.”

It seems hard to imagine a young Jim Anderson not knowing his way around the Zoo but he remembers the learning curve.

“It’s like any new job. You think everybody else knows how to do everything and you don’t know how to do anything, I can definitely remember being sent into one of our animal areas.”

Related Content Fort Wayne zoo names new executive director

He was assigned to clean the cages of the coatimundi, the racoon-like animals from South America.

“Can you go in with these things?” he asked.

After being told yes, he cleaned and moved on to the South American anteater, which came with very different instructions.

“Open the door, get a broom, shove him out through the door, close the door then clean that one.”

And the lifetime adventure began.

Anderson will be missed, says longtime board member Randy Brown, Executive Vice President & General Manager at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

“Jim cares deeply about the zoo’s guests, the animals and most of all, the employees who make the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo such an amazing place. It is no small accomplishment to be recognized as one of the ten best zoos in the country. We wish Jim all the best with his retirement.”

Anderson says the feeling is mutual.

“As I spend less time at work, what I miss the most is my fellow team members because it is very rewarding to be part of something big with people that you love,” he reflects. “But it’s also okay not to have to go to work every morning.”

“He has raised millions and millions of dollars for the Zoo,” Surack notes. “He has raised the quality of the Zoo with every thing he has touched. To be named one of the best zoos in the country, I give the majority of the credit to Jim. He is respected by his peers from all over the country. And everyone loves Jim!”

Anderson’s response?

“You just don’t know me well enough,” he laughs.