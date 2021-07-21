Zoo keepers recognized at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Appreciation is shown throughout the week to those who keep the animals at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo happy, healthy and not hungry. Zoo keepers clean, feed, train and enrich the lives of the animals and celebrate “Who Wants to be a Zoo Keeper Day” on Wednesday.

Guests young and old can learn about all about the work zoo keepers do through hands-on activities and can help say thank you. “Who Wants to be a Zoo Keeper” stations around the Central Zoo will include learning activities and creative projects such as writing a thank you to your favorite Zoo Keeper.

“It’s a great way to appreciate our wonderful Zoo Keepers and the amazing work they do here

at the Zoo,” said Director of Communications, Bonnie Kemp.