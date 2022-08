FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re a fan of goats, the zoo is where you need to be Sunday.

It’s World Goat Day, and the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is celebrating accordingly.

One reason to celebrate goats, Keeper Kennedy Reynolds said, is because they were one of the first domesticated species in agricultural history.

Visitors at the zoo can brush the goats, and even feed them at certain times throughout the day.