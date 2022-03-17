FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 200-acre site on North Clinton Street along Interstate 469 will turn from corn stalks to a commercial and residential development with the name Arneo everywhere.

This evening at 5:30 p.m. the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals may take action on an appeal to allow more than 50 single family homes in the Arneo Place Subdivision.

Plans for the entire development running along North Clinton and Brooks Road, about a mile or so from the intersection of East Dupont and Tonkel Roads, show mixed use development along Clinton and a commercial or neighborhood center off Brooks with residential tucked behind.

Future names for the 138-acre residential developments are The Terrace of Arneo, The Highlands of Arneo and the Estates of Arneo. Plans show a boulevard winding through the residential area with three detention ponds.

The sites closest to the busy traffic on North Clinton and traversing I-469 are 64 acres set aside for mixed use development and a neighborhood center.

The development would provide housing for the growing East Dupont corridor where a Meijer store is under construction and many private businesses share space with fast food restaurants like Panda Express and Papa John’s pizza, hotels, a Mike’s Car Wash and medical buildings. Diebold Road that exits on to North Clinton becomes grander after it crosses East Dupont into the medical complexes associated with Parkview Health.

Local restaurateur James Khan is included in the plan commission documents as the president of B1 Enterprises, the developer, with Mark H. Kramer, president of Arneo, Inc. Khan is associated with the Hoppy Gnome and Proximo restaurants downtown, and Baker Street on North Clinton, close to Coliseum Boulevard.