FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For a lucky- or unlucky- 13th year, Fright Night is back in Fort Wayne, and that means so are zombies.

The annual Halloween event invites the public to come dressed in costume for the Zombie Walk. Starting at the plaza outside I&M Power Center, zombies will be lurking the streets of downtown.

It’s a family-friendly event that brings crowds of all ages to the city each year. The walk starts at 5:30 p.m.

Find details on the rest of the night’s spooky schedule here.