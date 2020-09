FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The annual Fright Night on Oct. 17 has canceled the much anticipated Zombie Walk and Zombie Central, however, other events will still take place downtown.

‘Fright Night 2020: The Year to DISTANCE!’ will announce new Spooktacular Downtown Activities soon that will allow participants to stay socially engaged and physically distant, according to the press release.

Organizers are asking the public to visit their website for updated information as the date approaches.