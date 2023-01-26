FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new restaurant specializing in “Asian fusion” food will soon open on Fort Wayne’s southwest side.

Z!NG Asian Fusion Cuisine teased its grand opening on Facebook in mid-January and said it will open “very soon,” but the restaurant has not provided an official grand opening date.

The restaurant will be located at 5735 Falls Drive B within the Village at Coventry shopping mall.

In addition to Asian cuisine, Z!NG will also offer various drinks including boba, coffee, milk tea and smoothies.