FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new restaurant offering the “diverse flavors of Asia” has officially arrived in southwest Fort Wayne.

On Thursday, Z!NG Asian Fusion Cuisine, located at 5735 Falls Drive, started with a soft opening.

A bonsai tree serves as relevant décor at Z!NG Asian Fusion Cuisine.

Jerry Rongos, one of the owners of Z!NG, said he has wanted to open a fast-casual restaurant like Z!NG for a long time.

“It’s been quite a blessing to be able to create a brand from nothing,” Rongos said.

In addition to Asian meals, Z!NG will also offer various drinks including boba, coffee, milk tea and smoothies.

Rongos is one of the owners of Salsa Grille, and Z!NG is located right next to the Salsa Grille at Village at Coventry.