Zimmer Biomet donates $2k and hygiene products to Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Friday, Zimmer Biomet, a Warsaw medical device company, made a donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne.

The $2,000 donation also included hygiene products like laundry detergent, dish soap, hand and body soap, diapers, diaper wipes, deodorant, toothpaste, body lotions and shampoo.

During the pandemic, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne said it has focused on providing health care products to the community. Last summer, in addition to food, the club provided almost 12,000 health care packets serving over 35,000 people in Allen County.

“Their contribution supports one of our key pillars, healthy lifestyles, and will help us reach

out further to those who need us most,” said Joe Jordan, president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne.

In addition to the donation, the club said Zimmer Biomet helped put together a community outreach program to help organizations in the African American community.