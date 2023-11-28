FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re in need of a new heating unit ahead of the winter months, the city of Fort Wayne may be able to help. The City of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services Homeowner Repair Heating/Air Conditioning Loan program is still open.

The loans are secured by a mortgage and repayment will be required through monthly installments over a 10-year period.

Here are the requirements:

Applicants must own their home and it must be their primary residence.

The home must be located within the City limits.

Homes being purchased on land contracts are not eligible for this program.

Applicants must have a household income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income.

Applicants must have homeowner’s insurance.

Applicant must be up-to-date on mortgage payments.

Applicants must not be involved in a pending bankruptcy or have liens placed against their home.

You can click here to see the Area Median Income guide, as well as a link to apply for a loan.

