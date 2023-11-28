FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re in need of a new heating unit ahead of the winter months, the city of Fort Wayne may be able to help. The City of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services Homeowner Repair Heating/Air Conditioning Loan program is still open.
The loans are secured by a mortgage and repayment will be required through monthly installments over a 10-year period.
Here are the requirements:
- Applicants must own their home and it must be their primary residence.
- The home must be located within the City limits.
- Homes being purchased on land contracts are not eligible for this program.
- Applicants must have a household income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income.
- Applicants must have homeowner’s insurance.
- Applicant must be up-to-date on mortgage payments.
- Applicants must not be involved in a pending bankruptcy or have liens placed against their home.
You can click here to see the Area Median Income guide, as well as a link to apply for a loan.