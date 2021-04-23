Zebra visits WANE 15 while he waits for his family

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Zebra, the lost stuffed animal at the Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA), visited WANE 15 Friday.

Take a look at Zebra’s tour around WANE 15:

In addition to visiting WANE 15, FWA said that earlier this week Zebra went with Allegiant to see what it’s like to work a flight.

“He got to help with boarding people for their flight, clean up the aircraft between flights, talk with an Allegiant Flight Attendant, and even met a few fans following along with his story!” the airport posted on Facebook.

On Monday, FWA posted on Facebook asking for help finding his family. The next day, the airport said his family had been found but it would be a few weeks before they were reunited. In the mean time, he will be going on many adventures while he waits.