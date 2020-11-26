Zanesville church hosting ‘Living Lights Celebration’

ZANESVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Tower Life Church in Zanesville will kick off its 13th anniversary, and its celebration is COVID-safe.

At 5:30 p.m. the church will start a “Living Lights” celebration, complete with synchronized music. Shows run until 10 p.m. every night through New Years Eve. There is no entrance fee, just pull up into the Tower Life Center parking lot at 11811 N. Wayne St. and enjoy the show.

“Just to see this ministry evolve over time has been such a blessing, not just to myself but also to the church,” Tower Life Church member Lindsey Ellis said. “It’s just a great way that we can outreach to the community where there’s no charge to get in. We just want to spread some Christmas cheer and invite people to the property to enjoy the lights.”

During the shows the church will also give away prizes. To learn how to win, visit the Tower Life Church Facebook page.