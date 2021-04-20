YWCA to use $250K COVID-19 Response Grant to expand mental health help for women

A quarter of a million dollar grant awarded to Allen County will be used to expand and add therapy and case management for clients of the YWCA who have experienced domestic violence or substance use disorder resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant issuance was announced on Monday by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the

Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.

Allen County is partnering with both the YWCA and the Lutheran Foundation on the project. The

Lutheran Foundation is providing an additional $25,000 and will contract with the YWCA as the

service provider.

The YWCA identified the need for mental health service expansion in April 2020 when the

stresses of COVID-19 were undermining the efficacy of standard treatment practices for clients

recovering from substance abuse and clients leaving domestic violence situations.

To meet anticipated client needs, the YWCA is proposing to hire an additional therapist that

would specialize in serving individuals who have experienced both domestic violence and

substance abuse. The agency also plans to hire additional case managers to provide aftercare

for graduates of Hope & Harriet, a residential addictions recovery program for adult women and

their children. In addition, a case manager and residential assistant would be added to support

children living with their moms in Harriet House.

Ongoing sustainability will be supported by the expanded capacity in YWCA’s new facility, the

former Don Hall’s Guesthouse hotel on West Washington Center Boulevard. When all programs

are consolidated into the new building later this year, YWCA will be able to serve an additional 50

clients in the Hope & Harriet program.