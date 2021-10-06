YWCA releases flowers into St. Mary’s River to bring awareness to domestic violence

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and on Wednesday the YWCA of Northeast Indiana honored victims, survivors and anyone who has been impacted.

The organization tossed purple carnations off the Wells Street Bridge into the St. Mary’s River to honor everyone affected.

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says approximately 20 people per minute are physically abused by their partner. Officials say domestic violence is one of the least reported crimes, so the more awareness they can bring the better.

“With services we are here to support people, to help them understand their options, to empower them, to know that they deserve a happy and healthy relationship. So reaching out just means you’re connected with support. We can help you talk through the situation navigate your options and it’s all free and confidential,” said Jennifer Rohlf, director of empowerment at YWCA of Northeast Indiana.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 800-441-4073.