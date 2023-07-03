FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — YWCA of Northeast Indiana received $80,000 in funding from Lincoln Financial Foundation to aid in the efforts against domestic violence.

The funding’s goal is to support survivors of domestic violence as well as women with substance use disorder and their children.

YWCA’s Emergency Housing program helps adults and children living in YWCA’s domestic violence shelter or addiction recovery program find and plan for stable housing. The program offers the women to develop healthy living skills so that families are empowered to reach self-sufficiency.

We are grateful for Lincoln Financial Foundation’s ongoing support of our residential programs. Their funding makes it possible for us to treat our clients with dignity and respect. Paula Hughes-Schuh, CEO of YWCA Northeast Indiana.

This comes out after the YWCA announced they were proud to receive a grant for $25,000 from the Saint Joseph Community Health Foundation in support of YWCA’s bilingual advocacy services for survivors of domestic violence.

This grant is being used to specifically help the Burmese community, allowing for bilingual one-on-one support to address the issue of domestic violence and immigration-related barriers.

For more information regarding YWCA’s program head to their website.