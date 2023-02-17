FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – YWCA Northeast Indiana has received $100,000 from the American Electric Power foundation for its racial justice efforts over the years.

The organization provides resources to people who have experienced domestic violence, addiction or trauma in the region and helps change people’s lives and provides them with new opportunities.

The YWCA has been involved with racial justice efforts since 2006 and provides programs for companies and organizations regarding education and consultation about diversity and other racial justice efforts. The organization also operates a boutique shop to help women with low incomes prepare for job interviews.

The funds they received will also help with community outreach and hosting events such as diversity dialogues and its Race against Racism 5k.

“Helping the YWCA achieve their racial justice goals are a critical part to helping Northeast Indiana thrive, aligning with both the goals of the American Electric Power Foundation and Indiana Michigan Power,” said Steve Baker, president and chief operating officer of Indiana Michigan Power, in a press release.

The YWCA will be hosting its second annual Race against Racism 5k on April 29 at Purdue University-Fort Wayne. They will also host its first diversity dialogue of the year on healthcare and race at the Allen County Public Library Feb. 16 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

For anyone interested in attending these events, register on their website at www.ywcanein.org.