FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the YWCA Northeast Indiana is encouraging the community to show its support to help put an end to the serious issue that affects 1 in 5 women in the state of Indiana.

The YWCA Northeast Indiana serves six counties – Allen, Wells, Huntington, Whitley, Noble, and DeKalb – and provides a variety of resources for survivors of violence, including domestic and sexual assault. Advocates work one-on-one with survivors to help them navigate the many resources available which include support groups, therapy sessions, help with navigating the legal system, and more.

“We have comprehensive support for survivors of sexual violence, so that could be an individual who maybe experienced childhood trauma where there was sexual violence throughout their upbringing, or even a recent survivor who has experienced an assault recently and is looking for support in navigating that situation” said YWCA Director of Empowerment, Jennifer Rohlf.

According to the organization, 1 in 5 women will experience sexual violence in their lifetime, the majority of which will go unreported, and the state of Indiana ranks 4th worst in teenage girls experiencing sexual assault by the time they’re done with high school. Rohlf says the rates of sexual violence are high, and it’s an issue that isn’t being talked about enough, in part, over fears of victim-blaming and embarrassment.

“So many people are suffering in silence where they’ve experienced that assault and they haven’t told anybody. Sometimes when we get that call on our hotline we are the first person that’s ever been told about that experience. We just want people to know that just because you reach out for help doesn’t mean you have to do anything specific,” said Rohlf. “We’re here to be a support system to just navigate what your options are and to find the path that’s right for you.”

“It is up to us to start helping them. Maybe you want to have a family member or two know, how do you have those conversations? Maybe you want to know other survivors to have more of a support system, we can navigate you to that. Maybe you do want to go through the criminal justice system and look toward charges, and we are there as emotional support,” said Emma Walker, Sexual Violence Coordinator at the YWCA Northeast Indiana.

Walker say the YWCA works closely with the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center and the FWPD’s Victim’s Assistance program on the legal front.

Leaders with the YWCA point out how important it is to know about the vast array of resources available. According to the organization, sexual assault survivors often reach out to family and friends first, so if they have the right tools and information, they can help the survivor get on the road to recovery.

“It’s not a small process. Most survivors take years to recover. The average right now for the cost for a survivor is over $150,000 – this is an expensive event to have happen in your life – so that’s why knowing some of the systems to help you navigate is crucial,” said Walker. “At the YWCA, we’re able to either guide you to resources to help you financially or offer you free therapy services to help cut down on some of those costs because often times this isn’t a cost that you’re ready to spend. It happens at the most unexpected times so you have to be ready to react and process so that you can continue on with your life in a healthy manner,” she said.

During the month of April, you’re encouraged to find ways to get involved and raise awareness about sexual assault.

“It can be attending an event, it can be reading an article, or getting on the internet and watching videos to educate yourself, there’s a lot of material online to educate yourself on how to be an intentional bystander and intervene when you see something going on,” said Walker. “We’ll be out at a bar or restaurant and we’ll see maybe somebody who looks uncomfortable – take a moment to ask them if they’re okay. So frequently we find that these situations could’ve been helped if someone had stepped in and asked a simple question.”

As part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the YWCA Northeast Indiana is holding an open event April 12th at the Allen County Public Library’s downtown branch. The Clothesline Project is an opportunity for the public to learn more about the resources that are available in the community.

Other ways to get involved for Sexual Assault Awareness Month:

Inquire about the YWCA’s support groups

Wear teal on Tuesdays during the month of April

Recognize Demin Day on April 27

Share YWCA resources online

On April 5, representatives from the YWCA Northeast Indiana will join Mayor Tom Henry when he will sign a proclamation in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

More information on the April 12 event at the library can be found HERE.

The YWCA also has a hotline that is manned 24/7. That number is 800-441-4073.