YWCA needs help sorting coats for women: how to help

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Can you sort coats? The YWCA needs your help.

The YWCA of Northeast Indiana is in need of volunteers to help sort, count and repackage coats that will be distributed to women’s shelters across Indiana.

The YWCA recently received more than 5,000 coats from Meijer. The Y secured a warehouse to process the coats and get them ready to donate.

Volunteers from the UAW Local 2209 volunteered Friday morning.

Anyone or any business or group able to sort can contact coat processing coordinator Ryan Remington from the YWCA at rremington@ywcaerew.org.