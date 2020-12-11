YWCA gets approval to purchase building for addiction recovery program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – YWCA Northeast Indiana is growing with the approval needed to buy a facility that will help the organization better meet the growing needs of the community.

The City of Fort Wayne’s Board of Zoning Appeals voted to approve a special use variance that will allow YWCA Northeast Indiana to accept court referrals for their addiction recovery residential program for women, which was the final step necessary for YWCA Northeast Indiana to buy The Guesthouse on Washington Center Road.

This new house will allow for all programs and administration to be under one roof. Since the absorption of the Women’s Bureau programs in 2018, YWCA Northeast Indiana has been busting at the seams. Currently, YWCA Northeast Indiana has facilities on Decatur Road, Fairfield Avenue, and Calhoun Street.

“The acquisition of The Guesthouse will support YWCA Northeast Indiana’s growth and expanding provision of services for the next couple of decades, especially with our addiction recovery program,” Paula Hughes-Schuh, CEO of YWCA Northeast Indiana said. “We want to think long-term about how we serve the citizens of our community. We look forward to restoring the visibility of the YWCA, while at the same time being able to repurpose a local landmark.”

YWCA Northeast Indiana’s Harriet House is only one of six addiction recovery residential programs in the state of Indiana serving women along with their children. “Our addictions recovery program experiences wait lists of over 100 women for our current 50 beds,” said Hughes-Schuh. “Currently, there are 186 beds for women seeking recovery in northeast Indiana and 350 beds for men. Only half as many beds are available for women, illustrating the inequality in services currently offered in our community. We hope to be able to meet more of the demand with the acquisition of The Guesthouse.”

For more information about YWCA Northeast Indiana’s new House, visit www.ywcanein.com/newhouse.