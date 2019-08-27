Yummi Bunni abruptly closes downtown Fort Wayne shop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Yummi Bunni, which served up doughnut ice cream sandwiches in downtown Fort Wayne, has apparently closed up shop.

The front door of sweet eatery at 123 W. Main St. is covered up, and the business is not open for business. The phone number associated with the location has been disconnected, and all of Yummi Bunni’s social media accounts have been deleted.

It’s not clear why. WANE 15 has been unable to reach a Yummi Bunni representative.

Yummi Bunni opened in November 2016 and found success serving premium ice cream inside of a split glazed doughnut, with toppings including cereal and jams. A short time later, the business took a hit on social media when it was widely circulated that the husband of owner Makenna Click had sexually assaulted women while working at a local tattoo shop.

No charges were ever filed, however.

In June 2018, the Indianapolis Star reported Yummi Bunni planned to open a second location in the Fountain Square neighborhood of Indianapolis. It does not appear that ever happened.