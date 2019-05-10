Youth rodeo canceled for 1st time

A rodeo set for this weekend in Wells County featuring youth riders has been canceled.

The Mission Mustang Rodeo was set to be held Saturday and Sunday at the Wells County 4-H Park in Bluffton.

Organizers told WANE 15 they had to cancel the rodeo because the arena was not safe.

It’s the first time the event has ever been called off.

The event was set to feature performances and events including Barrels, Poles, Team Roping, Breakaway Roping, Tie Down Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Bull Riding, and Goat Tying. Indiana high school and junior high teams will compete in the rodeo.

The Mission Mustang Rodeo was to support Summit Equestrian Center’s military horsemanship and adaptive riding program, which uses horses for therapy.