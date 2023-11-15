FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Youth for Christ of northeast Indiana is celebrating “We Believe in Youth” week.

The event began Monday, Nov. 13 and runs until Nov. 17.

The campaign aims to encourage local kids and let them know they have people in their corner.

Utilizing social media, supporters can share messages to the campaign hash tag #WBIYweek, make videos, share selfies and more.

The campaign has been gaining a lot of local support, with Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel officially declaring the week as We Believe in Youth week citywide.

Youth For Christ is a global organization whose mission is to support local youth in communities across the country.

We Believe in Youth

They provide mentorship, resources and networking opportunities to kids from all different backgrounds.

This initiative doesn’t stop here in northeast Indiana.

This year, We Believe in Youth week has expanded to communities around the country.

Youth for Christ is raising money to continue to provide free services to kids locally and nationally.

They’ve already raised over half of their goal of $500,000.

Organizers encourage those interesting in supporting the initiative to call, text, or even take a note card and write some encouraging words to share with a special kid in your life to make a difference.

To learn more about how you can help support this campaign click here.