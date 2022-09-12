FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local federal credit union is holding an expo to help youth learn about financial health and prepare for the future.

Fire Police City County FCU said in a release the free event provides youth with information highlighting financial health and trade careers.

The theme is a carnival, with entertainment, food, door prizes and more. Indiana WILD is set to be there to teach attendees about local wildlife.

The event is Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the federal credit union’s Clinton Street location.