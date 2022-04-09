FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Mayor’s Youth Engagement Council is reaching out to their peers to check in with their mental health.

Members of the council are collectively passionate about education on mental health, and created the upcoming “Peace of Mind and Body” symposium for high school students in grades 10 through 12.

Edward Sun and Mia Sartain joined WANE 15’s Breann Boswell to explain what the event hopes to achieve: raise awareness and take steps to destigmatize mental health. Activities, professionally-led break out rooms and guest speakers are all part of the event.

School guidance counselors can help Fort Wayne students register for the free event before April 14.

The symposium is April 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Indiana Tech’s Andorfer Commons, 1600 E. Washington Blvd. in Fort Wayne.