FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The newly crowned Miss Indiana is no stranger to the Summit City. Cydney Bridges is a Carroll High School alumna who held the Miss Fort Wayne title for several years.

Bridges was crowned Miss Indiana on Saturday, July 17, in Zionsville. She has competed in the Miss America organization for over six years in total, beginning at 11 years old. She said at that time, she was the only black contestant and felt out of place. During the Miss Indiana Competition, she was one of four black women to compete out of 37.

“It kind of took me back to when I was 11, and I felt so out of place. But then I think about how much I’ve grown because even being at Miss Indiana with there only being four black girls, I felt like I belonged,” Bridges said.

Bridges is the first woman to win the title with braids in her hair. She said she was inspired by seeing Miss Massachusetts compete in braids a few years ago.

“It showed me that there’s no true pageantry mold. There’s only the mold that makes you feel the most you and the most beautiful and for me, if you were to see me on any other day outside of pageantry, I’m in my braids, so why not present that Cydney to the judges and to the audience of Miss Indiana.”

Bridges said she’s excited to bring more diversity to the Miss Indiana Organization.

“There is space for us, and I think we just don’t know,” Bridges said. “So I hope to be the Miss Indiana that steps into those communities and brings those girls in and shows them that we care about them here at Miss Indiana, we want them to succeed.”

During her time as Miss Fort Wayne, she completed years of community service through events and community engagements. She also created her own opportunities, like her program titled Ignite Your Sparkle.

“Through this program, I really expose the young girls in Fort Wayne to the things that make them unique, uniquely beautiful, and the things that make them sparkle that is like no one else,” Bridges said.

Another goal of hers is to bring in more sponsorships and partnerships for the organization.

Bridges will compete for the Miss America title in January. In the meantime, she will crown the next Miss Fort Wayne on July 29 during the Miss Fort Wayne and Miss Northeast competition.

If she could go back and talk to her younger self, Bridges said she would tell her that her dreams are worth it.

“I would just tell that little girl that like, everything you’re doing is not in vain, and that your dreams will come true one day and that you’ll inspire other people that come from the northwest side of Fort Wayne.”