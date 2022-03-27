FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A nationwide celebration of libraries is around the corner, and the Allen County Public Library is getting our community involved.

National Library Week is April 3 through April 9, and with it comes an opportunity to remember the importance of libraries and the purpose they serve in communities.

To celebrate, ACPL is accepting submissions for this year’s volume of a coloring book whose pages will be filled with designs from local artists. Anyone is welcome to submit a design on the library’s website. The deadline is at the end of National Library Week on April 9, with winners announced the following week.

Each location of the library also plans to have free goodies and therapy dogs to celebrate.