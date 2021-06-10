Young Naturalist Series heads to the water as kids learn about rivers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Thursday, young naturalists learned about the parts of a river went to a scavenger hunt to find them at an outdoor event at Promenade Park.

The event offered hands-on learning with games and crafts, and the Special Events Coordinator for the City of Fort Wayne says events like this are crucial for early childhood development.

“It’s so important to get kids out in nature early and to be thinking about their environment early. And Promenade Park here has a really cool unique experience because it’s on the river in the middle of the city, so it’s important to get them to the river and seeing the animals and nature around it,” said Alli Dickey, special events coordinator for Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.

The River Scavenger Hunt is part of the “Young Naturalist Series” hosted by the city of Fort Wayne.