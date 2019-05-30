Young mother shot dead during armed robbery

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the death of a woman shot to death during an apparent armed robbery.

Police responded to the Chapel Oaks apartment complex at 859 Buchanan Street around 1:15 a.m. Thursday after someone called 911 and said someone robbed them at gunpoint.

While officers were searching the area, they discovered a woman who had been shot under a pavilion behind the leasing office.

Medics responded to help, but the damage was already too significant by the time they arrived. They pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police said they believe the shooting and armed robbery are connected, but it wasn’t immediately clear how.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says 20-year-old Arrianna Henderson died of a gunshot wound and her death ws ruled a homicide.

Later Thursday morning, police said they’d identified 26-year-old Leon Lumpkin as a person of interest in the killing of the woman – a young mother. Police surrounded an apartment at the Villages of Hanna where they believed Lumpkin was, but he was not found there.

Lumpkin, with a tattoo on the front side of his neck that reads “Libra,” is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone who sees him should call 911.

“He took the life of a young mother in what might have been a robbery attempt,” said police spokesman Michael Joyner, seeking the public’s help to find Lumpkin. “She was unarmed. It doesn’t get any more horrific than that.”

Detectives interviewed several witnesses, including the initial victim of the armed robbery who called 911. It’s not clear if that person was hurt in any way or what was stolen.

Police used a K-9 unit to help track a scent left behind by a possible suspect. No suspect information was available though.

Police were also trying to figure out why nobody reported hearing gunshots.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim at a later time.

If you know anything about either incident, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.