FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You’re never too young – downtown Fort Wayne will be filled with Entrepreneurs ready to take on the business owning world.

It’s all a part of a partnership between the Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana and the Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana Farmers Market. Entrepreneurs up to 21 years old including college students will be selling their products at YLNI Farmers Marker on Berry Street.

Officials with Junior Achievement say this event gives the youth a chance to gain experience running a business and promoting their products. Things that will be for sale include beaded jewelry, artwork, clothing, baked goods, and more.

This is the 3rd year for the event. Due to COVID, the event was postponed in 2020. It made it’s return last year but for the first time at the YLNI Farmers Market. Karen Cooper with Junior Achievement says she’s excited for it to be back and for the growth they’ve seen.

“Last year we had about 20 kids, this year we’re doubling that, so we have just the capacity of the space and that venue and the customer based that’s already been established is gonna be super exciting for these kids, to give them some exposure,” Cooper said.

Cooper explained the importance of supporting these young business owners.

“Thirty years from now these kids are going to be innovating solutions for the complex problems happening in our world,” Cooper said, “And they’re going to develop the businesses and the products and the new way of working in community.”

The JA Young Entrepreneur Marketplace event will be held Saturday, July 16th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the YLNI Farmers Market on Berry Street. Cooper says credit will be available to use to pay for items, but suggests bringing cash as well. You can find more information here.