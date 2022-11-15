FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Changes made to the Fort Wayne Police homicide unit in 2019 are a big contributing factor to the success rate they’ve recently had, according to the two sergeants who supervise the unit.

WANE 15 sat down with Sergeant Dave Klein and Sergeant Matt Wilson on Tuesday. The two said that in 2019 they were able to go from six detectives on the unit to 10. That change allowed for them to create five, two-man teams.

Now, there are two lead detectives on each case and a more collaborative effort from the unit as a whole.

“Because we have great support from our administration, we’re seeing that this formula that we have works.” Sergeant Wilson said.

The numbers prove it. There have been 21 homicides in Fort Wayne so far in 2022. The FWPD homicide unit has cleared 17 of them, including all of the last 10 homicides.

There are four cases that remain active, and they’re working hard to close those as well.

“We’re aggressive. We don’t stop until there’s no more actionable intelligence to run down. We will work, work, work until that happens,” Sgt. Wilson said.

2022’s rate is above 80% success for the homicide unit. They’ve been above 80% ever since the change in 2019, and finished with an 86% success rate twice in that time period.

They said that’s above average nationally, and brings about a good feeling to know the work the team is doing is paying off.

“On all of these, everybody came together,” Sgt. Klein said. “There’s some of them in four, five, six hours we have someone in custody, and there’s some of these that may have taken two, three, four, five days to get evidence together, to get statements, and we may have made an arrest a week later.”

They have many resources at their disposal with the additional manpower, including help from a digital forensics team that is able to seek out evidence on cell phones.

But, the biggest resource the detectives have, according to Klein and Wilson, are the people who come forward with useful information.

“The public is huge. Without the public’s help, we could not do what we do… because if they don’t speak to us, if they don’t call us, if they don’t give us those anonymous tips, sometimes it can make our job near-impossible,” Sgt. Wilson said.

“The community doesn’t want some of these folks to be out. If these are violent offenders, a lot of these folks are known violent offenders that we’ve had dealings with in the past, their cooperation has been vital in having them arrested,” Sgt. Klein added.

The homicide units success is helping keep offenders off the street, and, according to Sgt. Wilson, it’s sending a clear message to those who might commit a homicide.

“Statistically speaking, if that happens in the city of Fort Wayne, you will be arrested,” he said.

Anyone who might have information that can help police solve a crime can either call FWPD directly, go through Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers, or use the P3 App. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

“If folks have information, we would absolutely love to have it. Call us. Submit an anonymous tip. Prove that information. We can work with it,” Sgt. Klein said.