FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Miss the 90s? Well, jam over to Headwaters Park for 90s Night!

Join the fun from 7:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. This is a 21+ event only, attendees must have a valid ID.

Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the gate.

An $100 prize will be awarded for the Best 90s Outfit at 10:00 p.m.

Decade Divide & DJ Trend playing Sublime & Nirvana, Goo Goo Dolls, Matchbox 20, Vanilla Ice, Pearl Jam, Third Eye Blind, LL Cool J, Sugar Ray, Smash Mouth, LyfeHouse, Blue’s Traveler, Bell Biv Devoe, Britney Spears, J Lo, Boys 2 Men, N Sync, Back Street Boys & more of the top favorite hits.

In addition to music, there will be food trucks, a full bar, beer pong, corn hole and flip cup.