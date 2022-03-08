FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Gas prices remain at the $4 a gallon mark and higher around northeast Indiana, and consumers have adjusted to the sticker shock as they hope for relief at the pump.

“You have to adjust to how many places you go to,” Tim Martone said just after he filled his gas tank at a pump outside Kroger off Clinton Street. Even with the higher gas prices, he hasn’t been cutting back activities drastically, but tries to keep his tank full, just in case prices go higher.

Martone, a former head football coach at Northrop High School, and his wife, a local school teacher, already planned a trip to Florida over spring break, so their airline costs are locked in as well as hotel and other expenses, he said. He considers himself lucky.

“I know there’s talk of stopping Russia’s flow which would raise the prices though. I don’t know if that would lead to a stoppage of the war which would help in the long run,” Martone said. “I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Doug Laughlin, a musician who works at Sweetwater Sound, said the higher gas prices leave him no choice but to pay them. He’s not motivated to save a few dollars at some of the cheaper pumps.

“When I need gas, I get gas. I don’t have a choice. I have to be on the road and get to my next job and that’s just the way it is. So it costs me more and that cuts into my income,” Laughlin said, noting that some of the lower priced pumps cars are “20 deep. I just don’t have the patience or the time to wait that long to save even 10 bucks. But 10 bucks to fill up for some people is a lot, so I get it. I understand. “

Laughlin says we need to start drilling our own oil and open up what’s been closed down. “We need to be energy independent here in our country,” he said.

Mother-of-six, Erika Hutchings, has already cut back on school activities as a result of gas prices. Driving a Suburban costs her around $100 to fill up, a cost that used to be between $60 and $80, she said.

“I’m not really sure what the solution is,” Hutchings said. “There’s been a lot of things that have contributed to this Right now, my only solution is cutting back and trying to allocate expenses to cover what we’re doing right now. “

“We have to figure out where the extra money is going to come from,” said Hutchings whose husband is an ironworker and often took work outside the county in other states. Now traveling for those jobs doesn’t make economic sense.

“He would be driving hours and hours and hours to get there and the gas costs are not worth it anymore, so he’ll have to be looking for more local work,” Hutchings said.

Meanwhile, she has had to rein in school activities like meets that have put a “big strain on me and my kids because we can’t always attend things now that we have to incur those costs,” she said. “They won’t be doing winter sports because I can’t every Saturday be affording $4.25 in gas.”