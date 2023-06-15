FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A survey created by three Fort Wayne organizations aims to tackle barriers to inclusion in the community.

The survey, which launched Thursday, is part of the “Gateways for Growth” initiative in partnership with Amani Family Services, Downtown Fort Wayne, and Greater Fort Wayne Inc. The initiative was kickstarted with funding and technical assistance provided to the city for research on the barriers- as well as opportunities- for immigrants and refugees in Fort Wayne. The data found in the research will lead to a strategic community plan to address concerns about accessibility and equity, according to a release.

You can take the survey online.

Being a welcoming and inclusive community is more than just the right thing to do; it’s also good for business. For years now, business leaders—locally and across the country—have listed workforce shortages as their biggest challenge. Newcomers can play an important role in overcoming that challenge and building a nationally recognized economy here in Allen County. When that happens, our entire community wins. Ellen Cutter, chief economic development officer of Greater Fort Wayne Inc.

The survey input will support the findings from the Gateways for Growth team. Focus groups and one-on-one interviews are planned for individuals born in other countries to ensure they are fairly represented, the release said. A call-to-action meeting, open to the public, is being held June 26 at 8:30 a.m. at Parkview Field in the Suite Level Lounge. You can reserve your spot for that meeting here.