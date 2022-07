FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The SCAN Duck Race is back and you can be a part! July 30th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Promenade Park, thousands of plastic ducks will drop into the St. Marys River. This year, the goal is to raise $225,000 to help prepare parents and protect children.

Ducks can still be purchased now either online or from any SCAN member or community sales event.

Find more information and a link to purchase ducks here.