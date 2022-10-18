FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne is looking to redesign a safer South Anthony Boulevard, and the community is invited to share input ahead of the official improvements.

In the latest project for the Southeast Strategy Update, the city’s Public Works and Community Development divisions said in a release they are tackling improvements to the road primarily because of current safety concerns for pedestrians and bicyclists.

According to the release, the redesign could include new lighting, aesthetics, and facilities for walking, biking and general transit.

Input can be submitted through the end of October. The city is expected to announce the official design concepts sometime next year.

Open house meetings will be held on these dates and locations:

Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Allen County Public Library Hessen Cassel Branch, 3030 E Paulding Road.

Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Amistad Presbyterian Church, 1701 Capitol Ave.