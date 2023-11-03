FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A winter tradition for a good cause returns to Metea County Park in February.

The 2024 Special Olympics Indiana Polar Plunge invites plungers to “Be Bold” and “Get Cold” by registering online, raising at least $99 in pledges, and taking a dip in the icy lake water Feb. 10.

New this year is an After Splash Bash at Cedar Creek Church on Leo Road, where registration will also take place. After the plunge, participants can go back to the church for food, drinks, awards and a silent auction.

The Polar Plunge benefits local and state Special Olympics programs. Last year, nearly 400 plungers participated and raised more than $80,000 for the organization.