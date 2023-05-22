FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) There’s a new option available for those wishing to get around downtown Fort Wayne without using their own power. Veo has added 100 seated scooters for people to rent in addition to the stand-up electric scooters that have been available for years.

The seated scooters are here for a one-year trial according to Nick Jarrell, Manager of Right of Way & Landscape Services for the City of Fort Wayne.

The seated scooters can only be ridden on the street in a bike lane. Just like the stand-up scooters, they are limited to a top speed of 12 mph and riders must be 18 or older. Police will stop riders who are seen driving recklessly.