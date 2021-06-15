Help the Community Harvest Food Bank by taking part in WANE 15’s Day of Caring

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the founding of WANE 15’s corporate owner Nexstar, WANE has partnered with the Community Harvest Food Bank to host a food drive at the station.

On Thursday, June 17, there will be several collection bins set up in the WANE 15 parking lot located at 2915 West State Boulevard in Fort Wayne. The public is asked to drop off food from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be a tent set up with signage directing traffic through the parking lot. WANE staff will help unload donations, and keep things moving.

Since Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s founding in 1996, its journalists have seen firsthand how nonprofits and public service agencies are the heartbeat of every one of its markets, including Fort Wayne.

In times of crisis, it is these steadfast organizations that mobilize quickly with supplies, volunteers and bravely serve their community. With this in mind, Nexstar’s CEO, Perry Sook, created the Founder’s Day of Caring.



Staff members in all 116 Nexstar television markets receive paid time off to volunteer in their communities. The day is intended to shift the employee focus from being a television station serving the community to employees volunteering and making a personal commitment by helping those in need. Nexstar’s mission is to give back where it is needed most. By broadcasting stories of local impact and volunteerism on Founder’s Day it’s hoped viewers will be inspired to give back as well.