FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Michigan Power has teamed up with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne to come up with a list of possible names for two falcon chicks that recently hatched atop the company’s headquarters in downtown Fort Wayne. Now residents are being asked to vote for their favorites.

Five possible names have been chosen for each chick.

Names for chick 1:

Baird

Javier

Mateo

Phoenix

Onyx

Names for chick 2:

Nova

Ziara

Julieta

Kiri

Catalina

To rank your favorite names for each chick, I&M has set up a survey. You can pick your favorites HERE.

You can also check out the falcon chicks and their parents via the FalconCam.

Voting will be open through May 16 and names will be announced at a banding event in May.

I&M is working with Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation, the Indiana Department of Natural

Resources and Indiana Audubon Society to band the chicks once they reach an appropriate

age.

The parents are Moxie (female) and Jamie (male), who have now produced more than 30 eggs

since taking up residence atop Fort Wayne’s tallest building in 2013. Since 1996, more than

65 falcon chicks have hatched in a nesting box on top of Indiana Michigan Power Center,

making it one of Midwest’s more productive sites for falcon restoration. The building offers

falcons a cliff-like vantage point with few natural predators and access to water and food.