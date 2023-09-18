ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Whether you’re looking to clean out your bookshelf or add to your collection, Trine University has an upcoming event for book lovers.

The annual Book Night is coming up Oct. 11, when anyone can get books for free.

In preparation for the giveaway, you can donate new or gently used books of any genre except textbooks. Drop-off boxes can be found in Caleo Coffee, Elemento, Five Lakes Coffee in Angola, Novel Nook, and the Steuben County YMCA. Donations can be brought in until Oct. 4.

Book Night is Oct. 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.

The giveaway is organized by the school’s Humanities Institute. Last year, more than 4,000 books were donated. According to the release, the event will also have a food truck and a raffle with donations from local organizations.