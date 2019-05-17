‘You be the Star’ Local film groups look to inspire future filmmakers

Fort Wayne Cinema Center partnered with Punch Films to hold a fundraiser Thursday night that showed people what the groups are all about by letting them star in their own cinematic scene. The fundraiser was called “You Be the Star.”

“Cinema Center is the home for film in Northeast Indiana,” said Cinema Center director Margret Reeder. “We provide a home for local filmmakers to have a platform to screen their films.”

Thursday night gave people an opportunity to recreate scenes from films like “The Big Labowski,” “Oh Brother, Where Art Thou” and “Fargo.” The idea was to give people a taste of what these two film groups do for Fort Wayne.

“Our mission is based in sharing unique, classic artful pieces of film and allowing people to explore the world through the art of film on screen,” Reeder said.

This was the second time Punch Films and the Fort Wayne Cinema Center partnered for this kind of event. The plan is for it to be an annual thing.

“It was really fun last year so we said, ‘why not do it again?'” said Christine Taylor, an editor and colorist for Punch Films. “We have the format, and it’s just something that we can do every year, and people come up with different movies every single year.”

About 100 people were expected at Thursday night’s fundraiser. Organizers are still tallying how many people came and how much money was raised. Regardless, the event left some feeling optimistic.

“It’s really heartening,” said Reeder. “I’ve been with Cinema Center for just over a year, and the devotion and loyalty and love of the core membership is really inspiring.”

If you want to find more information on the Fort Wayne Cinema Center, click here. For Punch Films click here.