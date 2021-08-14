‘You are loved’: Grant County Church group reminds homeless population that someone cares

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – You are loved. That is what a church group in Grant County is reminding the homeless in the community through the Father’s Market, an outreach program.

“We noticed a lot of homeless population down here. A lot of people walking around that just looked like they needed someone to care,” said Sarah McGibbon, founder of The Father’s Market. “Just to give them a smile and ask ‘can we pray about anything.’ We don’t know what people are going through and sometimes just a cold cup of water can go a long way.”

On Friday nights, church members of the LHA church, give away free bibles, hygiene products, snacks, and cold water outside of the Grant County Courthouse.

“People sometimes think that [homeless people’s] choices got them where they are. But [The Father’s Market] actually encountered homeless people where it’s their circumstances like disability,” McGibbon said. “Sometimes it’s not always choices. They need to know that people love them and care about them and God loves them and that they are seen. “

On Sept. 11, The Father’s Market is hosting a giveaway event. They are planning to give away clothes baby products, food, coats, backpacks. The group said they need donations. If you will like to donate, click here.